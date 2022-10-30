Sidhu Moosewala’s father threatens to leave country, ‘if justice not delivered by Nov 25’

Slain singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sunday said that he will “leave the country if justice was not delivered in his son’s murder case.”

“I might go and start living in Bangladesh if need be, but I will leave this country if we don’t get justice..,” said Singh, while addressing the media at his residence in Mansa.

He said that if police and governments will try to prove his son as a gangster or his involvement in any gang war, then he will withdraw Moosewala’s murder FIR on November 25 and leave the country. “Till then I will wait.. and see if they deliver justice in my son’s gruesome murder or not,” he said.

Demanding a thorough probe into the role of the policemen who investigated Moosewala’s murder case, Singh said that sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, sacked CIA incharge of Mansa police who was arrested for allegedly helped gangster Deepak Tinu in escaping from police custody, was just one of the cops who helped Moosewala’s murderers. “Why no probe into the role of other cops? Pritpal Singh was the one who was the main investigator in our case… he must have spared and helped many other accused.. we want proper probe,” said Singh, adding that governments and investigation agencies need to reveal the names of the persons who got Moosewala killed.

“Who got my son killed? I want those names out in open… He was killed with a well-planned conspiracy. If police thinks we will forget Moosewala thinking it was a result of gang war, they are highly mistaken,” said the father.

“It has been five months today that my son died. We have given enough time to the administration, police… we cooperated with them but our cooperation has been considered as our weakness.. I did not do any protest, I kept appealing to government, officers to give us justice but it has backfired… Moosewala was a celebrity, a respected citizen of this country.. He paid Rs 2 crore as tax.. He was turning youths towards agriculture…

He left the US, Canada and chose his land Punjab to live but in return, he was brutally murdered,” said the father.

Balkaur Singh further said that now when police had failed to find any evidence against Moosewala to prove his links with gangsters, they have now started summoning his friends and co-artists who always supported him.

Talking about recent summoning of singer Afsana Khan by the NIA, Singh said: “What is the government doing? NIA is summoning people who were close to Sidhu…a girl with whom he sang or promoted is being summoned by NIA. His phone, weapon, car… everything is with the police but they have failed to find anything against him so now they are summoning people who were close to him… no records of his conversations with gangsters have been found so now his friends are being harassed… I am his father.. summon me.. I will tell you who Sidhu was…”

“Don’t ever think that we will forget Sidhu or close the case file thinking that it was a result of gang war..,” said visibly angry father, adding: “My son has been murdered with a well-planned conspiracy…. he has been targeted in a well planned way…. I want agencies, police to answer that who got my son killed, name those persons..”

Claiming that his son never had any links with gangsters, he said: “My son used to earn Rs 1.15 crore per show… earning Rs 20 lakh was just a minute’s task for him… how can he indulge in gang wars or depend on them for any money? I have paid for my son’s college fee by doing agriculture, we raised our son doing hard work… we were not dependent on dirty money of gangsters… If you call my son a gangster, try to prove his involvement in any gang war, I will withdraw my FIR on November 25… I will leave this country and if need be, I will go and live in Bangladesh… I think I will not get any justice here..,” said the father.

Singh said that they were helpless in front of governments which are too powerful. “I am an ex-serviceman. I will never go against the law and then I will give up…. If I feel that my country’s Constitution is failing to give justice to my dead son, I will leave…. I would then like to feel the same pain as my son felt when 20 bullets were pumped into his body and walk on his path..,” said the emotional father.