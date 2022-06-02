Sidhu Moosewala went down fighting, fired twice: AAP MLA Gurpreet Banawali

Sidhu Moosewala “went down fighting” and even “fired twice from his own weapon”, as his vehicle was attacked from three sides, before succumbing to the gunshots near Mansa in Punjab on May 29, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali said Thursday.

The Sardulgarh MLA made the comment after meeting the two injured friends of Moosewala — Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh — who are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday. They also received bullet injuries in the attack while travelling with the singer in his Mahindra Thar SUV and are said to be out of danger now.

Banawali said: “I met both of them and they told me that Moosewala had noticed a vehicle following them since they had started from home that day. Initially he thought it must be some fan following him to get a photo clicked but he got alert after sensing the danger.”

Moosewala and his friends were planning to travel in his bulletproof Toyota Fortuner but they opted for Thar since the destination was not far away and did not take his security guard along with them. “Also there wasn’t any space for five people in the car,” said the MLA.

“Moosewala did not panic at all (when he saw a vehicle following him). He maintained his calm and said to Gurwinder and Gurpreet that they should not worry because he was carrying his weapon,” said Banawali. In the last conversation between the trio, Moosewala told the other two that they should not worry because he had a gun with him, he said.

“Moosewala was confident that he would be able to tackle the situation with his weapon. The accused first punctured his vehicle’s tyres and opened fire. Then Moosewala also opened fire but unfortunately he had just two bullets left in his weapon. According to his friends, he had exhausted them all a few days ago. Though he fired twice during the attack, it was no match for the continuous firing from the other side as the accused targeted him from three sides and rounded up his vehicle. The accused were probably carrying automatic weapons and kept firing targeting Moosewala until he died,” said the MLA based on his conversation with the eye-witnesses of the murder.

Though Gurpreet and Gurwinder also got injured and received bullet injuries, the main target of the accused was Moosewala and they kept firing mainly towards him, said Banawali. “After suffering multiple bullet injuries, Moosewala fell on Gurpreet (who was sitting next to the driver’s seat). Moosewala’s body acted as a shield and probably saved Gurpreet from fatal injuries. Even though Moosewala died, he went down fighting. He fought and fired back despite being attacked from three sides. It was his bad luck that his weapon was left with only two bullets,” said the MLA.

The police have recovered an empty pistol, said to be belonging to Moosewala, from his vehicle. Moosewala received at least 25 bullet injuries as per the autopsy.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that the statements of both injured persons were recorded Thursday and refused to share more details.