Sidhu Moosewala murder: Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

Updated: July 22, 2022 1:35:38 pm
The body of gangster Manpreet Singh Mannu, one of the alleged sharpshooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was cremated on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at his native Kussa village of Moga district.
The body was cremated around 3 am, amid heavy police security.
Mannu and another alleged sharpshooter Jagroop Singh Rupa – both from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – were killed in an encounter with Punjab police at a village in Amritsar, Wednesday.
Mannu’s elderly parents, father Sukhdev Singh and mother Harpal Kaur, had left their home in Kussa village nearly two months back due to constant police raids to look for their son after Moosewala’s murder. They returned home Thursday for the last rites.
Village sarpanch Shinderpal Singh, who has gone to Amritsar to claim the body, said that they returned around 3 am. “The entire day went into autopsy and completing other formalities at Amritsar. We returned with the body around 3 am and it was cremated in the presence of his parents and some other villagers,” he said.
“His parents had left the village due to police pressure after Moosewala’s murder. They have returned now,” he added.
A senior police official said that cremation was done in the middle of the night as waiting for sunrise might have created a law and order problem.
As per records available at the local Badni Kalan police station, Mannu was booked in 13 cases, including four for murder. His brothers, Shamsher Singh and Gurdeep Singh, are in jail.
Around a month before Moosewala’s murder, in April this year, Mannu had allegedly shot dead his rival gangster Harjit Singh alias Penta in broad daylight at Mari Mustafa village in Baghapurana division of Moga. Penta was associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang, the arch rivals of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Mannu’s mother Harpal Kaur alleged the government’s hand in turning her son into a gangster. “No child is ever born a gangster from his mother’s womb. Governments make them so. FIR after FIR was registered against him,” she said.
“My son has been punished ruthlessly. We had no enmity or link with Sidhu Moosewala. My son was only made a stooge. He was framed in many cases earlier too. Even if a dog used to die, Manpreet was named in that case,” she said.
