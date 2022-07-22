scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

The body of gangster Manpreet Singh Mannu was cremated at his native Kussa village, amid heavy police security.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 22, 2022 1:35:38 pm
Mannu’s mother Harpal Kaur alleged the government’s hand in turning her son into a gangster. “No child is ever born a gangster from his mother’s womb. Governments make them so. FIR after FIR was registered against him,” she said. (Express photo)

The body of gangster Manpreet Singh Mannu, one of the alleged sharpshooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was cremated on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at his native Kussa village of Moga district.

The body was cremated around 3 am, amid heavy police security.

shooter Gangster Manpreet Singh Mannu, one of the alleged shooters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder. (Photo source: Moga Police)

Mannu and another alleged sharpshooter Jagroop Singh Rupa – both from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – were killed in an encounter with Punjab police at a village in Amritsar, Wednesday.

Mannu’s elderly parents, father Sukhdev Singh and mother Harpal Kaur, had left their home in Kussa village nearly two months back due to constant police raids to look for their son after Moosewala’s murder. They returned home Thursday for the last rites.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Village sarpanch Shinderpal Singh, who has gone to Amritsar to claim the body, said that they returned around 3 am. “The entire day went into autopsy and completing other formalities at Amritsar. We returned with the body around 3 am and it was cremated in the presence of his parents and some other villagers,” he said.

“His parents had left the village due to police pressure after Moosewala’s murder. They have returned now,” he added.

A senior police official said that cremation was done in the middle of the night as waiting for sunrise might have created a law and order problem.

As per records available at the local Badni Kalan police station, Mannu was booked in 13 cases, including four for murder. His brothers, Shamsher Singh and Gurdeep Singh, are in jail.

Around a month before Moosewala’s murder, in April this year, Mannu had allegedly shot dead his rival gangster Harjit Singh alias Penta in broad daylight at Mari Mustafa village in Baghapurana division of Moga. Penta was associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang, the arch rivals of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mannu’s mother Harpal Kaur alleged the government’s hand in turning her son into a gangster. “No child is ever born a gangster from his mother’s womb. Governments make them so. FIR after FIR was registered against him,” she said.

“My son has been punished ruthlessly. We had no enmity or link with Sidhu Moosewala. My son was only made a stooge. He was framed in many cases earlier too. Even if a dog used to die, Manpreet was named in that case,” she said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement