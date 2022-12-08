scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder probe: Singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Mann quizzed by SIT

Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, said that the two singers were questioned in the ongoing inquiry of Moosewala's murder and, if need be, they will be called again.

sidhu moosewala murder case, indian expressPunjabi singers Mankirat Aulakh and Babbu Mann were questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder case. (Photo source: Twitter/ ANI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Punjabi singers Mankirat Aulakh and Babbu Mann were on Wednesday questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Both the singers came to Mansa on Wednesday after the police summoned them a day before for investigation in the murder case.

While Mankirat came at noon and went back after about two-and-a-half hours of questioning, Mann came around 2.30 pm and went back around 5 pm. The two singers left the city but not before they were together interrogated for about 30 minutes.

However, they stayed away from the media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

Babbu Mann had covered his face with a muffler and had worn goggles. He didn’t allow the media to take pictures of him when he arrived in his car at Mansa CIA office. Also, towels had been hanged on all the window panes of the car which made it all the more difficult for the photographers to take the shots. Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, said that the two singers were questioned in the ongoing inquiry of Moosewala’s murder and, if need be, they will be called again.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 11:55:07 am
Next Story

Gujarat election results: Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and Modi-Shah factor

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close