Sidhu Moosewala murder probe: Singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Mann quizzed by SIT

Punjabi singers Mankirat Aulakh and Babbu Mann were on Wednesday questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Both the singers came to Mansa on Wednesday after the police summoned them a day before for investigation in the murder case.

While Mankirat came at noon and went back after about two-and-a-half hours of questioning, Mann came around 2.30 pm and went back around 5 pm. The two singers left the city but not before they were together interrogated for about 30 minutes.

However, they stayed away from the media.

Babbu Mann had covered his face with a muffler and had worn goggles. He didn’t allow the media to take pictures of him when he arrived in his car at Mansa CIA office. Also, towels had been hanged on all the window panes of the car which made it all the more difficult for the photographers to take the shots. Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, said that the two singers were questioned in the ongoing inquiry of Moosewala’s murder and, if need be, they will be called again.