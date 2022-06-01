Moosewala murder: AAP MLA meets singer’s family, injured friends; says ‘Congress turned his cremation into political gimmick’

A day after singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was cremated at his village Moosa in Mansa district and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faced flak for not attending the last rites of the singer-politician, AAP’s Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali attended Sehaj path prayers at the singer’s residence in the village.

Later, he also reached Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, to meet the two friends of Moosewala who were also injured in the firing incident. “The Punjab government will bear the entire expense of the treatment of both injured persons as per orders from CM Bhagwant Mann,” said the MLA.

While Moosewala had joined the Congress ahead of Punjab polls and contested from Mansa constituency, his own village Moosa is a part of Sardulgarh constituency from where Banawali is the MLA.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Banawali said the Congress played ‘dirty politics’ at Moosewala’s cremation Tuesday and none from AAP attended the cremation because they did not want it to turn into a ‘political gimmick’.

“Yesterday also I went to meet Moosewala’s parents after the cremation and spent two hours with them. Even before being their local MLA, I have been their family friend for years. Moosewala’s father is my old friend and our entire party and the government is standing with them in this hour of grief. We did not attend the cremation because the Congress created a political gimmick there yesterday by giving instigating statements. We did not want to escalate it so I went there after the last rites were completed. I went there again today for the Sehaj path ceremony,” said Banawali.

He said that Moosewala did not just belong to the Congress, but the entire Punjab. “He might have joined the Congress as a politician but as an artist, he belonged to the entire Punjab, to all of us. The Congress should stop playing dirty politics over such a heart-rending incident. They (Congress) are behaving as if AAP got him murdered. It was a very unfortunate incident and CM Bhagwant Mann was constantly in touch with his father over phone,” said the MLA.

“CM Mann spoke to Moosewala’s father on phone and was constantly in touch over the situation yesterday. We did not attend the cremation just to avoid it from becoming a political gimmick because no one can imagine the pain of grieving parents who have lost their only son,” he said.

MLA Banawali who was also Moosewala’s advocate some years ago in some cases that were registered against the singer, said that the same Congress leaders who used to ‘ridicule and demean’ Moosewala till some time back were now shedding crocodile tears on his demise.

“It was during the Congress government that criminal cases were registered against Moosewala and he used to get various threats. These Congress leaders who are now expressing sadness over his death used to ridicule and demean him. Some were even unhappy and disgruntled over his entry into the Congress. And today, they are blaming AAP for the unfortunate incident and have suddenly become Moosewala’s biggest sympathizers and well-wishers,” said the MLA.

“Moosewala would have never joined the Congress or even politics but he was helpless because the Congress government had registered cases against him. He also wanted security because of threats he was getting and he was almost blackmailed and made to join the Congress ahead of elections. Even his father wasn’t happy with him joining politics,” claimed the local AAP MLA. “Even SAD and BJP leaders, who have now become his sympathizers, used to defame him as a ‘gangster’ and ‘pro-Khalistani’,” said Banawali.

On Tuesday, heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the singer’s cremation as his parents were inconsolable and his father took off his turban while thanking the fans who attended the cremation in large numbers. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh is an ex-serviceman and was a driver in the Army while his mother Charan Kaur is the Congress sarpanch of Moosa village. Rising from a humble background, his parents had raised him after much struggle.

Congress leaders had wrapped Moosewala’s mortal remains in the Congress flag during his cremation and accused the Mann-led government of pruning Moosewala’s security cover even as he was getting threats.

“Shame on the extreme insensitivity of the CM that he had no time to offer condolences to Moosewala’s parents on cremation. Moosewala was India’s global cultural icon. At least Bhagwant Mann, himself an artiste, should have shared grief with the parents of a fellow artiste,” tweeted Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Tuesday.

Banawali said that CM Mann has assured Moosewala’s father of all assistance and all their demands have been accepted. “The CM has assured his father that the AAP government was standing with the family at every step and justice will be served. Those who plotted and executed this murder won’t be spared,” he said.

In a letter written to the chief minister after the murder, Moosewala’s father had demanded that government should take action against those officers who not only pruned his son’s security cover but also made those orders public. He also wrote that AAP government’s ‘inefficiency’ was responsible for his son’s daylight murder.