Sidhu Moosewala murder : After attack on inmate in Ludhiana, 5 shifted to Goindwal jail

Days after a man from Amritsar, who was booked for allegedly supplying illegal weapons for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was attacked inside Ludhiana Central jail, he and four others have been shifted to Goindwal jail in Tarn Taran district.

On July 10, Satbir Singh from Amritsar, was allegedly attacked inside Ludhiana jail and later police booked five inmates from the rival group.

“Apprehending that there might be another attack on the inmates who have been arrested in connection with Moosewala killing, we have shifted Satbir Singh, Baldev Kumar Chaudhary, Ninderdeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Mani Kant– from Ludhiana jail to Goindwal jail,” said a senior official.

Shivraj Singh, superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail said that five inmates have been shifted to Goindwal jail for “security reasons.” “Moosewala’s killing is an emotive issue for many and feelings of people are attached with him. It was necessary to separate these men from other inmates and Ludhiana jail is already overcrowded, so they have been shifted to Goindwal jail,” said Singh.

After the killing of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala at Mansa on May 29 this year, Ludhiana police arrested Chaudhary, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said to be the mastermind of the killing.

Police said that Chaudhary allegedly supplied weapons for the killing. Later more arrests were made by Ludhiana police including Satbir Singh, Sandeep Singh Kahlon and Ninderdeep Singh- and they all were arrested in an FIR for illegal arms supply registered at Salem Tabri police station under the sections 25,54,49 of Arms Act dated June 29, 2022.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge CIA-2 staff, Ludhiana police, said that after probe, section 302 of IPC (murder) has been added to Salem Tabri FIR for Moosewala’s killing.

“After procuring sufficient evidence that illegal weapons received and supplied by these persons were used for Moosewala’s killing, we have added 302 IPC to the FIR. We have also nominated gangsters Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the FIR. So far, Satbir, Sandeep Kahlon, Baldev Chaudhary and Ninderdeep Singh have been arrested in this case,” said Juneja. Chaudhary and Ninderdeep are currently in 2-day police custody of Ludhiana police for interrogation.

Meanwhile, in an another FIR registered at Focal Point police station of Ludhiana under sections 399, 402 of IPC and 25/54/49 of Arms Act dated June 14, 2022– police arrested Chaudhary, Jaskaran Singh, Ninderdeep, Mani Kant, Satbir, Amandeep Jethi and nominated one Randeep Kharoud. Police said both cases are interlinked and weapons supplied were used in Moosewala’s murder. Chaudhary was a classmate of gangster Bishnoi at DAV College, sector-10, Chandigarh