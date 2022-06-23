Used Goldy Brar’s name to get weapon licence: Moga farmer orchestrated firing at his home, arrested

Two days after Tarlochan Singh, a farmer from village Bambiha Bhai from Moga, alleged that some unidentified men had opened fire at his house and that he got ‘a ransom call from gangsters’, the Moga police Wednesday arrested him along with his two accomplices for orchestrating firing at his house. Police also recovered two illegal weapons from the accused.

Police said that Tarlochan Singh, in greed of getting a weapon license issued in his name, himself opened fire at his house and also used the name of gangster Goldy Brar, one of the accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Tarlochan Singh in his complaint had claimed that some unidentified men had opened fire at his house in the wee hours of June 20 and that earlier he had got a threat call from gangsters demanding Rs 5 lakh on May 20. Later in his statements to the media, he had also claimed that the gangster who made the ransom call was Goldy Brar.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that on being interrogated, Tarlochan Singh admitted that he himself had opened fire at his house after arranging weapons from two of his friends. “He had already applied for a weapon license and had also received a threat call. However, he thought that if he would give the name of gangster Goldy Brar to the media, then officials would speed up the process to issue his license assuming threat to his life. He arranged weapons from two of his friends and opened fire at his own house,” said SSP.

Police said that a 315 bore countrymade gun, a 32 bore revolver, 9 live cartridges and five mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Police have also arrested Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda of Bargari and Sukhwant Singh Fauji of Cheedan — who allegedly arranged the weapons.

Further during interrogation, Sukhwant Singh Fauji told police that he had taken a 315 bore countrymade gun from Jagmeet Singh of Channian. Three more FIRs were already registered against Jagmeet Singh for attempt to murder, rioting etc at Sadiq police station of Faridkot, said police.