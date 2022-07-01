Sidhu Moosewala murder: 1 arrested, five booked for supplying weapons to shooters

The Ludhiana police claimed arresting a man who allegedly used his vehicle to supply a set of weapons for the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at Mansa on May 29.

Police said that he along with his three accomplices had travelled to a petrol pump on Dabwali road of Bathinda where some weapons were handed over to ‘shooters’. A white-coloured Toyota Fortuner vehicle which was used for supplying weapons, a 315 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge, CIA staff-2, Ludhiana police, said that the white Fortuner bearing registration number of Delhi, belonged to Satbir Singh, of Talwandi Rai Dadu village, tehsil Ajnala of Amritsar district. “Satbir Singh has been arrested,” the inspector said.

Satbir’s three accomplices who accompanied him for supplying weapons have also been booked. Identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Pooran da Kotha, Batala, Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Amritsar and one unidentified person — they are still absconding and have been planning to flee abroad, the police said.

Also read | Moosewala murder: Punjab cops get custody of jailed Bishnoi aide

Ludhiana DCP (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that during interrogation, Satbir said that after Moosewala’s murder, one Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona of Fatehgarh Churian had supplied a countrymade pistol and cartridges to him (which have been recovered) and told him that “we have got Moosewala killed. Keep this weapon and cartridges with you to protect yourself from Moosewala’s supporters. We will give you more arms and ammunition in coming days”.

The police said that Satbir Singh revealed that Kahlon and another man, Ranjit Singh, of Daudpur village, Fatehgarh Churian, Amritsar, had told him that “in coming days, we will spend Rs 10 lakh and get passports made for you four so that you can go abroad and no one can harm you”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

DCP Brar said that Satbir along with his three accomplices was travelling from Amritsar to Ludhiana when the police managed to arrest him while three others absconded. Earlier also, an FIR was registered against Satbir for illegal supply of weapons at Focal Point police station of Ludhiana.

The police said that Satbir owns a stud farm and owns 22-23 horses and he came in touch with Kahlon as he also owns a stud farm. Kahlon is posted as panchayat secretary in Sri Hargobindpur of Gurdaspur district. “Both Kahlon and Ranjit Singh are currently absconding and their names have also been nominated to the FIR,” said Inspector Juneja.

“A total of six persons have been booked of which one Satbir Singh has been arrested,” the inspector said, adding that further details were being probed.

An FIR against Satbir and others was registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Salem Tabri police station.