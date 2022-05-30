Sidhu Moosewala killing: Mansa markets observe complete shutdown, streets witness minor scuffles

An eerie silence descended on the streets of Mansa since Monday morning as none of the 4,000 shops in the town opened for business as part of a bandh to mourn the shooting of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Residents of the area claimed that the shock of Sunday evening’s shooting had still not worn off and the decision to keep their businesses shut was unanimous.

“None of the markets opened on Monday. We had called for a bandh till Monday noon to protest Moosewala’s killing. But shopkeepers decided to down shutters for the entire day. There are around 4000 shops in Bara Hatta Chowk, Goushala Road, Gurdwara Market and a few other markets and hardly anyone opened their shops anywhere. The body has not been cremated and hence this is our way of showing support to the family,” said Babbi Dannewalia, president of Vyapar Mandal, Mansa, while talking to The Indian Express.

Dannewalia added that the bandh was also their way of protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, a number of people, who claimed to be the supporters of the dead singer, hit the streets of Mansa on Monday morning and raised slogans against the Punjab government. Groups of such protesters also gathered at various chowks of Mansa and staged dharnas. At some places, some of the protesters even indulged into minor scuffles with police personnel as they tried to clear them out.

“The family of Sidhu Moosewala agreed to cremate his body after the Punjab government accepted their demand of getting the incident probed by a sitting High Court judge. On Tuesday, the markets will open as normal. Even the Bar association of Mansa observed a bandh on Monday . We demand justice for Moosewala,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, advocate and member of bar association, Mansa.

On Monday evening, hundreds of Mansa residents organised a candle march from Bara Hatta chowk till Civil hospital to demand justice for Moosewala, who they said had helped put their city on the world map. Mandeep Vohra, former Nagar council president, said,”It was our peaceful way of registering a protest against anarchy in the state. The daylight murder of a popular singer has raised question marks over the law and order situation in the state.”

Suresh Nandgaria, a shopkeeper from Mansa who took part in the march, said,” Mansa residents are still in shock and had not been able to process the incident. During teh Punjab Assembly poll campaigning, a lot of us had met him personally. Though he did not win, but residents have still not been able to believe that he could be murdered in cold blood. We demand justice in this case.”