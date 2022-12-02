Sidhu Moosewala’s father welcomes gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US

Reacting to reports of gangster Goldy Brar being detained in the US, Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, welcomed the development and said the case will reach its logical conclusion only if Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and the others accused in his son’s brutal killing are interrogated properly.

Speaking to media persons, Balkaur Singh added that he was ready to give more time to the government to catch all those accused in his son’s killing. “I welcome this development if Goldy Brar has been held… I appreciate the efforts of agencies and others who are behind this,” said Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday confirmed reports that Canada-based most-wanted gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar had been detained in the United States. Brar is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. Addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Mann said, “Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was indulging in anti-social activities and was involved in funding such activities, has been detained in the US.”

Earlier, while issuing an ultimatum to the government, Balkaur Singh had said that he would leave the country with his wife, if all accused were not held by November 25. Later, the couple moved to the UK for a few days and returned to their home in Punjab’s Mansa. On Thursday, Singh demanded that the government should declare a reward of Rs 2 crore on Goldy Brar and that if it did not have the money, he would pay from his pocket.

Gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi were named as the main conspirators in Moosewala’s killing. Balkaur Singh said he has also submitted some names to the investigators whom he suspects might be involved in his son’s killing. “It is still a matter of investigation… Some persons whom we suspect might be involved, we have given their names to the investigators. Something should come out very soon,” said Singh.

“These hardcore criminals should be behind bars in the jails of our country. They should get the strictest punishment. Because of these anti -social elements, our country’s reputation is getting affected. I have been to the UK and people there are very disappointed. These criminals are making a mockery of law and order of our country. They are killing children who fill the coffers of the country by paying tax. So it is the responsibility of the government to ensure justice when our children are killed,” said Singh, demanding strictest punishment for his son’s killers.

“I am fighting for justice for my son from day one… I won’t rest until this fight reaches its logical conclusion,” said Singh. “I had given an ultimatum of November 25 to the government but that is not an issue now. I am ready to wait more when I see that the government is actually doing something. It takes time to catch hold of such hardcore criminals. I am ready to give government more time…,” he added.

Advertisement

“My son was completely innocent, he was dedicated to his state, government and country. He was sarkaar ka kamaau putt (earning hand for the government). We are dedicated to our country…,” said Singh.

He demanded that a narcoanalysis be done on Brar and Bishnoi to unravel the entire conspiracy and ‘real masterminds’ behind his son’s murder. “Once Brar is brought to India… he and Bishnoi both should undergo a narco test. Then the conspiracy will be crystal clear, it will be clear who were their actual masters… Some politician or someone from the music industry or someone else who ordered to get my son killed. Some cops are hand in glove with gangsters. I have said earlier also that they (gangsters) are not being interrogated properly,” Singh underlined.