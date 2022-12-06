My son was celebrity, never paid money for poll ticket: Sidhu Moosewala’s father stands by Warring

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Tuesday denied that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took any money from his son for lettig him contest Assembly elections from Mansa, a charge levelled against state Congress president by a leader who was expelled from the party a week ago. Balkaur Singh said his son was a celebrity and there was no need for him to give money to any party to get Assembly poll ticket.

“He was a celebrity. All parties were dying to give him a ticket. It was his decision to join Congress and contest from Mansa. Why would he give money to any party for a ticket? He had a friendly bonding with Warring,” Balkaur Singh told the Indian Express.

On Monday, Kamaljit Singh Brar, a former Moga district Congress chief, who was expelled from the party on November 27, accused Warring of taking “Rs 10 crore from Sidhu Moosewala in lieu of getting him ticket” from Mansa, a charge that the PPCC chief had termed as rants of frustration.

Balkaur Singh, however, said, his son never handled finances. “He never managed his finances. I used to do that for him. He wasn’t even in habit of keeping a wallet in his pocket and would take money from me for his routine expenses. We have never given any money to Warring, Even Sidhu wouldn’t have given so much money to anyone without asking me,” said Balkaur Singh.

Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the February 20 assembly elections from Mansa, losing to Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. In a song that he released later, Moosewala had blamed “traitors” for his loss in the maiden electoral outing.

Kamajit’s allegations against Warring and Moosewala comes months after the popular singer was killed in a hail of bullets on May 29.

Warring had earlier said that that Moosewala was his younger brother. “He (Kamaljit) is speaking out of frustration right now. Moosewala’s father would be the right person to tell if I took any money from them or not,” Warring had said.