Punjab: For electoral loss, Sidhu Moosewala blames ‘gaddar’ voters in song, AAP lashes out

Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, known popularly as Sidhu Moosewala, has landed in a fresh controversy with ruling Aam Aadmi Party accusing him of calling the people of the state ‘gaddar’ (traitors) following his defeat in the February 20 Assembly polls.

Moosewala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. On Monday, Moosewala released his latest song — ‘Scapegoat’ — on YouTube in which he talks about his electoral defeat.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused Moosewala of referring to people of Punjab as ‘gaddar’ in his song and demanded the Congress to clear its stand on the “objectionable” lyrics.

“The song reflects the mentality of the Congress towards the people of Punjab. Moosewala has called 3 crore Punjabis ‘gaddar’ in his song,” Kang said asking Congress to tender an apology and throw Moosewala out of the party.

In his latest song, Moosewala says he was not the only one who lost the elections.

“Kihne kihdi chooni sarkar dasso kaun, Hunn mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun, jeet gaya kaun gaya haar dasso kaun, Hunn mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun (Who elected which government, now people you tell me who are the traitors. Tell me who lost and who won, people tell me who are the traitors),” goes the lyrics of the song that has already garnered 2.6 million views in 24 hours.

In the opening lines of the song, Moosewala says a person told him that he lost the elections because he didn’t choose the right party to contest. “Main kiya theek hai ek gal das bai, Je enhni si kahl pher pehlan kyon jitayi, Jo tin vaar tusi pehlan esse nu jitaya (I said then tell me why did you make the same party win thrice in the past),” asks Moosewala in the song

Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moosewala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year. With Congress granting him ticket from Mansa Assembly constituency, then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted against the party saying that he would oppose the candidature of the controversial singer.

Raining a question mark on the “double standard” of the voters, Moosewla in his song says that they made Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the widow of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who was abducted from his home and killed by Punjab Police officers in 1995, lose polls.

He further says that those who supported the farmers lost the elections and the voters also made Simarnjeet Singh Maan lose. “Though they paid tributes to Navreet (the youth who died during the Red Fort violence on January 26) and (actor and activist) Deep Sidhu, but forgot about them while voting,” goes the lyrics. He further asks the voters if the found Congress, Akalis, and Taksali bad, then why aren’t they feeling proud of the government that they have voted in.

Coming down heavily on the singer, AAP legislator from Amritsar East, Jeevan Jyot Kaur tweeted, “Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites. We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words.”

Punjab minister Harjot Bains too hit out at the singer and called the lyrics of his song “shameful”.

“Our Guru Sahib has taught that humbleness is the greatest virtue. Defeat should be taken as a lesson of Introspection,” he said in a tweet, adding that “Moosewala seems to have lost his mind in arrogance”. He said: People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people Gaddar (traitor) is shameful”.

Another minister Laljeet Bhullar said that Moosewala has lost his mental balance

While Moosewala couldn’t be reached for comments, while releasing the song, he had tweeted: “Don’t let truth offend you. Let it change you”.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, sought to brush aside the controversy. “This is something related to Moosewala and only he can answer it. The singer has put forth a question to the society. No one has been targeted. Lakhs of people have appreciated it (the song). The AAP should stop doing deflective politics by focusing on Moosewala. They should talk about the real issues which are law and order, unemployment, and extra constitutional activities of Delhi CM”.