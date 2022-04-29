Sidhu meets farmers in border villages, raises pending inconvenience allowance

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu visited border villages Ghurka and Gudder Bhaini in Jalalabad constituency, Fazilka, and asked the authorities to release pending inconvenience allowance to farmers.

There are around 31,000 acres of land between barbed wire and zero line across the border in Punjab in districts Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar. Farmers here work between 10 am to 4 pm and are therefore given an inconvenience allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. The amount is split between Centre and the state equally at Rs 5,000 each.

“However these farmers have not been given this allowance since early 2018. Four years have passed and now fifth year in a row has started. I am talking on behalf of these farmers and hence I came to listen to them at the border,” said Sidhu.

Former Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya had organised this programme. Jattu Singh, former sarpanch of Guddar Bhaini village, said, “I have around 4.5 acres of land where I grow wheat and paddy. Doing farming across the barbed wire is not that easy. We go to till our land at 10 am after proper security checks done by BSF. Our I-cards have been made and without these cards, we cannot go. At 4 pm we are told to leave. If water does not come during day hours, we can’t go in the evening and also a number of times pigs from Pakistan side destroy our crops.”

Narinder Singh, another farmer said, “We are not able to check our crops outside the fixed hours. So based on all these factors, this inconvenience allowance is given to farmers which has not been paid to us since 2018.”

Sher Singh Ghubaya, former MP, said, “Farmers need to be paid their compensation. This programme of former PPCC president had been planned long back, much before Raja Warring took charge, so Sidhu came. We all are Congressmen and are raising public issues, PPCC president is also our own and we will welcome him whenever he visits border area to meet the farmers…We have no differences within the party.”