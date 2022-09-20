‘Shortlisted’ assistant professors on way to minister residence lathi-charged

Scores of ‘shortlisted’ assistant professors, including women, were at the receiving end of a brutal lathi-charge by police on Monday near Courts Chowk in Barnala where they were sitting on a protest seeking a meeting with Punjab higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The incident took place when the protesters started walking towards Hayer’s house in the evening after they got no response for a meeting with the minister, who is also the Barnala MLA.

“We broke one barricade on the road leading to the minister’s house as we had run out of our patience. But soon the police came and brutally lathi-charged us. Women protesters were also not spared. Policemen mercilessly hit them, even though female police personnel were present at the spot. I want to ask as to who gave them the right to hit us? We were seeking time to meet the minister. We were not even seeking jobs. Since we didn’t get any response, we walked towards the minister’s house. What is the difference between the previous Akali government, Congress government and now the AAP government,” one Harman said, adding that she too bore the brunt of lathi-charge during the protest.

It may be noted that in October last year, the previous Congress government had carried out a recruitment drive for the post of assistant professors (1,158 in total) in government colleges after 19 years. But soon the recruitment process got embroiled in a legal wrangle. A few petitions were filed in the high court in which allegations were levelled over the mode of selection. It was stated that the mathematics and English paper for the recruitment exam of teachers was leaked.

But the government issued appointment letters to the teachers in December last year. However, on August 9 this year, the Punjab and Haryana High court quashed the selection of 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab’s government colleges. Since then the candidates who had got the appointment letters have been fending for themselves.

Daljeet Kaur, another protester, alleged that they have been seeking time from the minister for more than a month but to no avail.

Harman added, “We are being told to meet after two weeks or so. But by that time our termination letters will be in our hands. We want justice in our case. We must be given a fair hearing. We are all PhD holders. But, is this the way to treat PhD holders? We were dragged on roads and beaten up.”

Another woman protester shouted that she wanted to ask Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if this was really Aam Aadmi’s sarkar “wherein daughters are being beaten up on roads”. Protesters added that the government must know what it takes to losing a job and remaining unemployed.

One disabled assistant professor of sociology also alleged that he too was cane-charged by police.

While talking to The Indian Express, Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik said, “We had announced that no one should march towards the minister’s house, but they took the law into their own hands, they broke barricades, manhandled policemen and even tore up the uniform of a few police personnel. Hence looking at the situation, the duty magistrate gave orders to use mild force to defuse the protests. No woman was manhandled by any policemen as there were enough female police force on the ground. At the same time, mild force was used to disperse the protesters, but no one was injured. We tried our best to get their meeting arranged but got it only a few days later. However, the protesters wanted it tomorrow (Tuesday) itself and became aggressive. And so mild force was used to maintain law and order, as we can’t allow anyone to enter the house of a minister. We will see what action can be taken as per law against the protesters who manhandled our police team and took the law into their own hands despite repeated warnings.”

Police had taken all the protesters in their vehicles to different police stations but released them later.