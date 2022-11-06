Man booked in Ludhiana for ‘celebrating’ Shiv Sena’s (Taksali) leader murder

The Ludhiana police booked a man for allegedly celebrating the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri by distributing ‘laddoos’. Suri was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was booked after a video of him distributing ‘laddoos’ among the local residents near Jalandhar Bypass on national highway in Ludhiana went viral on social media. After the video went viral, an FIR was filed against an unidentified person on Saturday for hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was registered after a police complaint was lodged by Advocate Honey Bhardwaj, chairman of Shiv Sena Samajwadi.

While distributing ‘laddoos’ the man said that he was celebrating the murder of Sudhir Suri, according to Bhardwaj. Such people were trying to disturb the communal harmony in Punjab, Bhardwaj stated in the complaint.

ASI Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC has been filed against the unidentified accused at Salem Tabri police station. The police are trying to identify and arrest him.