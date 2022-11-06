scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Man booked in Ludhiana for ‘celebrating’ Shiv Sena’s (Taksali) leader murder

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri by distributing 'laddoos'. Suri was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest. (PTI)

The Ludhiana police booked a man for allegedly celebrating the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri by distributing ‘laddoos’. Suri was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was booked after a video of him distributing ‘laddoos’ among the local residents near Jalandhar Bypass on national highway in Ludhiana went viral on social media. After the video went viral, an FIR was filed against an unidentified person on Saturday for hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was registered after a police complaint was lodged by Advocate Honey Bhardwaj, chairman of Shiv Sena Samajwadi.

While distributing ‘laddoos’ the man said that he was celebrating the murder of Sudhir Suri, according to Bhardwaj. Such people were trying to disturb the communal harmony in Punjab, Bhardwaj stated in the complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

ASI Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC has been filed against the unidentified accused at Salem Tabri police station. The police are trying to identify and arrest him.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 10:02:05 pm
Next Story

From Enola Holmes to Extraction, Netflix bets on sequels

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement