Shatabdi train mishap: Toll reaches three as another injured succumbs

The toll in the mishap at a closed level railway crossing on February 29 in Ludhiana climbed to three with one more person succumbing to injuries at a hospital here, officials said Saturday.

Arjun Kumar (32), who worked at a dyeing unit in Ludhiana and was riding his motorbike on way back home when accident happened, succumbed at SPS Hospital Friday late.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP) Ludhiana police station, said that Arjun had received grievous injuries in head and was in serious condition. “He is survived by wife and two children,” said SHO. He added that body was given to family after autopsy.

Arjun was one of the two commuters against whom GRP had registered an FIR for alleged trespassing and trying to cross closed level crossing forcefully with vehicle and hence putting others’ lives also in danger. He was booked under relevant sections of IPC.

SHO said that another injured commuter Sunny, who was also booked along with Arjun, suffered fracture. “He is better after surgery,” he said.

While railway officials claimed that level crossing on both sides were closed, people at the spot alleged that there was too much traffic and the crossing was closed suddenly even as people were trapped on tracks.

