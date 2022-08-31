Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab Scholarship: Rajya Sabha member gives first cheque for Rs 5.8 lakh to trainee pilot

Trainee pilot Kulveer Kaur was on Tuesday awarded the first ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab Scholarship Fund’. While giving away a cash reward of Rs 5.8 lakh, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh said Kaur, who will now be a commercial pilot in two months, will be a role model for all deserving students who can’t fulfill their dreams because of lack funds.

He said that Punjab has many hidden talents and they need a little support in terms of scholarships to pursue professional career. “Kulveer comes from a very poor family from Manal village near Barnala. Her father is a poor farmer and her mother is an anganwadi worker. The scholarship will help fulfill her dreams. Apart from the scholarship, we will also groom her on personality development and spoken English. Earlier, she wanted to go to Canada but now she wants to persue commercial pilot course here,” the MP, who is a Padma Shri awardee, said.

‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab Scholarship Fund’ was recently started by Singh with the aim to assist young minds of Punjab and was launched by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. While Sandhwan is the chairman of the scholarship fund, Meet Hayer is the vice-chairman.

Kulveer Kaur said, “I have completed 150 hours of flying as a trainee pilot. It was my dream to become a pilot but I couldn’t fulfil my dreams because of lack of funds. Now with the scholarship money, I will take training of commercial pilot in a New Delhi-based flying institute. Instead of going abroad, all youngsters should take advantage of such scholarships and shape their career here.”