SGPC president polls today, Jagir Kaur says she’s in ‘chardikala’

A day before the polls for the post of SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, who held the post three times and is in the fray again, said that she was in chardikala even as Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged her to withdraw from the race.

“You (Kaur) have spent your whole life in the SAD and should abide by the wishes of the ‘Panth’ instead of politicising the issue,” said Sukhbir.

This comes a day after Kaur was expelled from the Akali Dal after she refused to bow out of the race and also did not appear before the party disciplinary committee.

On Tuesday, Kaur said, “I appeal to all the SGPC members to vote with their ‘zameer’. I have a firm belief that a history will be created this time by the SGPC members who want this apex body of Sikhs to be away from politics”.

Talking to mediapersons at Bholath in Kapurthala, she said she interacted with all the members of SGPC over the past few weeks and got a feedback that they were keen to vote in her favour. “That’s why I was expelled. The expulsion is totally unconstitutional. I am in the roots of the Akali Dal, I have nurtured it…but I hold no grudge. I feel satisfied in serving the masses and will keep doing it in future too”.

She alleged that many SGPC members had been taken to an unknown location by the SAD leadership and were not even allowed to celebrate Gurparab.

Kaur said that Sukhbir needs to keep his ears and eyes open rather than being misguided by a handful of persons. She claimed that Sukhbir never approached her directly, but had sent messages through others asking her to not contest for SGPC president.

It may be mentioned that as per the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, the executive body of the SGPC, the president and other office bearers have to be elected every year. A total of 170 SGPC members are elected by voters while another 15 are co-opted .Thus a total of 185 members have voting rights in SGPC presidential polls. Though polling to elect SGPC members is to be done after every five years but no polling happened after 2011. Of the total 185 members, at least 26 have died over the past one decade and another two had resigned ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls.

On Tuesday afternoon, during a meeting of SGPC in Amritsar, chaired by Sukhbir, 107 members were present.

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had earlier supported the decision of Kaur. Soon after winning Sangrur bypoll, he had stated that his next task was to free gurdwaras from the clutches of Badals . SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was in Amritsar, said, “I fully support Bibi Jagir Kaur and I appeal to all the SGPC members to think of their zameer ( conscience) while voting. They have to think whether we need to save Panth or Badals, whether we need to keep religion above politics or vice versa”.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir exuded confidence that his party candidate will win the election. The SAD had announced incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami as its candidate for the president of the apex gurdwara body.

Speaking to reporters, Sukhbir said the SGPC members were set to defeat “anti-panthic” forces including the Centre, BJP and AAP which were trying their best to wrest control of the SGPC to “weaken” the SAD.

After attending a meeting with SGPC members in Teja Singh Samundari Hall in the Golden Temple complex, the SAD president also congratulated the members for “snubbing” those who were trying to solicit votes for Kaur by offering “inducements.” He said it seemed the members were eager to give a befitting response to “anti- panthic” forces and that was why they had collected at the Hall in greater numbers.