SGPC panel lets off Badals in Punjab

Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh said Tuesday he had not been shown the SGPC report on probe into politicians canvassing Dera Sacha Sauda support in the recent elections, and that only the names of the 44 politicians figuring in the report were read out to him.

Gurmukh Singh was the only Sikh cleric to speak out against SAD for holding meetings with Dera Sacha Sauda before the voting day (February 4) and he had publicly blamed Sukhbir Singh Badal for this “low” point. There was no discussion on the role of the Badals in the meeting today, Gurmukh Singh told The Indian Express.

“But I stand by what I said (against Badal). I was not shown the report submitted by SGPC. Only names were read in front of me. I have not read the report. No copy of report has been given to me,” said Gaini Gurmukh Singh, when asked about if he agreed with the findings of report.

The three-member SGPC committee which prepared the report has not found any involvement of Sukhbir, who is the president of SAD, or of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The three committee members who prepared the report — Baldev Singh, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Gurcharan Singh Grewal — are all from SAD.

“We were working in a limited sphere. We were asked to find out the leaders who physically approached Dera. We didn’t find even any representative of Sukhbir Singh Badal and Parkash Singh Badal approaching Dera for seeking votes on their behalf,” said Garewal.

Asked if Sukhbir, as a top leader of the party, was morally responsible, Garewal said, “It has to be decided by the Akal Takht. We have submitted what was under our realm. We cannot fix responsibility, only Akal Takht can.”

Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh said, “We have to take action only according to report submitted by SGPC.”

