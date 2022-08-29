scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Setback to Congress at Moga: Senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor join AAP

Sources said that the AAP was trying hard to convince more councillors to join their ranks so as to remove Bhalla as mayor in the coming days.

Moga senior deputy mayor Parveen Kumar and deputy mayor Ashoka Dhamija, both from Congress, joined AAP Sunday. Interestingly, another Congress councillor, Payal Garg, too joined the AAP but she was absent at the programme and her husband Gaurav Garg joined on her behalf. They joined the AAP at a local programme in the presence of Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Garg said that his wife Payal was out of the city, so he attended the programme on her behalf and joined the AAP.

Sources said that with the AAP coming to power in the state, Congress councillors in Moga Municipal Corporation led by Mayor Nikita Bhalla were struggling to call MC House meeting as the officials in the civic body were not paying heed to the mayor’s orders and the agenda for the meeting was not prepared despite repeated reminders. Moga MC commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu had also shot off a warning letter to some officials to prepare the House meeting agenda by August 29.

In Moga Municipal Corporation polls which were held in February last year, then ruling party in Punjab, the Congress had managed to win just 20 seats in the 50-member House.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won 15 seats, another 10 were bagged by the Independents. Four seats were won by the AAP and the BJP had won one seat.
However, later 10 independents, most of them Congress rebels, had announced their support for the Congress.

