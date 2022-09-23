scorecardresearch
Services of education providers to be regularised in 3 months: Punjab Education Minister

Bains said that the employees working with education department will be made regular when the necessary conditions for regularisation are fulfilled in pursuance with the decision.

However, the process to resolve the matter of computer teachers is underway. He said that school education was the core area of concern of government. (Representational image)

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said that the state government will complete the process to regularise the services of education providers in three months.

Bains said that the employees working with education department will be made regular when the necessary conditions for regularisation are fulfilled in pursuance with the decision. He said that he wanted to regularise the services of contractual and other employees of education department so that they will get their dues timely.

He added that the state was committed to the welfare of the employees and this has been proved with the decision to regularise the services of 8,736 teachers on Teacher’s Day. However, the process to resolve the matter of computer teachers is underway. He said that school education was the core area of concern of government.

