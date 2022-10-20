scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Services of 3542 contractual safai sewaks & sewermen from Ludhiana MC regularized: minister Nijjar

Nijjar handed over appointment letters to around 150 safai sewak/sewermen at a function held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. He said that in the coming days, all appointment letters would be distributed in a phased manner in the city

Nijjar said that there was an anomaly in the earlier resolution passed by Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) which was the main hurdle in regularising their services. (File photo)

Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that services of 3542 contractual safai sewaks and sewermen from Ludhiana Municipal Corporation have been regularized.

He also announced that process of regularising services of 456 beldaars/drivers/employees working on DC rate in Ludhiana MC has also been initiated.

Nijjar handed over appointment letters to around 150 safai sewak/sewermen at a function held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. He said that in the coming days, all appointment letters would be distributed in a phased manner in the city.

Nijjar said that there was an anomaly in the earlier resolution passed by Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) which was the main hurdle in regularising their services. He said that after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was formed in the state, the regularisation process was expedited, hence appointment letters have been handed over now.

He said that regularisation was the right of contractual sweepers and sewer cleaners. He said that in coming days, services of remaining workers would also be regularised.

Hailing the role of sweepers and sewermen during Covid-19, he said that they ensured cleanliness by putting their lives at risk.

He also urged the regularised workers to provide best quality education to their children.

MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal informed that of total 3542 regularised employees, 2428 were Safai Sewaks and 1114 sewermen.

As per zone-wish break-up, 369 safai sewaks from Zone A, 579 from Zone B, 724 in Zone C and 756 in Zone D have been regularised. Similarly, 212 sewermen from Zone A, 394 from Zone B, 296 from Zone C and 212 from Zone D have been regularised.

Ludhiana MC has divided the city into four Zones — A, B, C and D.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:53:55 am
Karnataka: Soon, inmates convicted of crimes against women, multiple murders will not be eligible for early release

