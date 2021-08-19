Senior Congress leader Kulwant Sidhu joins AAP

SENIOR CONGRESS leader and party’s former state secretary Kulwant Singh Sidhu joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters Wednesday.

The leaders were formally welcomed into AAP by Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Saravjit Kaur Manuke.

Welcoming Sidhu into AAP, Jarnail Singh said, “Leaders and volunteers benevolent to Punjab, who are feeling suffocated due to corruption and nepotism in the conventional parties are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party.”

He said Kulwant Singh Sidhu started his political journey in the Congress as a youth leader and had been the state secretary of the Congress along with office-bearers in various capacities. The joining of Kulwant Sidhu has further boosted the enthusiasm of the Aam Aadmi Party volunteers.

Jarnail Singh further said the people of Punjab had not forgotten that anti-farmer laws were passed under the leadership of Harsimrat Kaur Badal and at the time of the Badal government, desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib took place and Sikhs seeking justice were shot dead. “The Akali Dal will have to pay the price for its misdeeds,” he added.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu said everyone in Punjab talks about the Aam Aadmi Party. He said the new Punjab Chief Minister should act like Arvind Kejriwal and not like Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu further said the people of Punjab had high expectations from the AAP for the welfare of the people and the party was fighting a battle of rights in which he (Sidhu) would contribute.

Saravjit Kaur Manuke said the arrival of Kulwant Singh Sidhu and his associates has further strengthened the party in Ludhiana. She said the Aam Aadmi Party would diligently work for the prosperity of Punjab.