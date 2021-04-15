Senior Congress leader Hans Raj Josan joins SAD

Senior Congress leader and two-time minister Hans Raj Josan joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday.

Welcoming Josan in SAD at his village Bandi Wala in Jalalabad constituency, Sukhbir said that the party had been further strengthened in the Malwa region. He also appointed Josan as party’s general secretary.

Josan had contested the 2009 bypoll and 2012 Punjab poll from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Singh Badal but lost.

.@Akali_Dal welcomes two-time Cong minister Mr Hans Raj Josan into the party fold. He has been appointed as party’s Gen secretary. His joining will further strengthen the SAD in Malwa region. I assure him all his supporters will get due respect & responsibilities in the party. pic.twitter.com/Cs1RPopd8T — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 14, 2021

Josan was a two-time minister in the Congress government, first in 1992-1997 and then in 2002-2007 and also served as the chairman of the Punjab Leather Board.

He resigned from the post of Chairman, District Planning Board Tuesday to join the Shiromani Akali Dal. Josan’s son, Harpreet Josan, has also quit the Punjab Youth Congress, which he was serving as a General Secretary.

Acknowledging the political experience of Josan, SAD president assured to field him in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

While addressing the gathering, Josan said he was “impressed with the vision and approach” of Sukhbir Singh Badal towards the development of Punjab.

“I have seen Sukhbir working day and night for the development of the state, particularly Jalalabad constituency. I opted to join his party and work under him,” he added.

Josan said: “Punjab is having a headless government, with CM Amarinder Singh displaying zero interest in governance. People of Punjab now repent the day they voted for Captain Amarinder Singh in 2017. The Congress government’s days in office are numbered. A pro-Shiromani Akali Dal wave is gaining momentum across Punjab. Punjabis are waiting for 2022 to come to form SAD-government led by Sukhbir Badal.”

Sukhbir said that Josan and his supporters will get due respect and responsibilities in the party for Punjab polls scheduled next year.