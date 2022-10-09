scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Senior citizen killed as car occupants ‘thrash’ him after collision with his scooter

The deceased was identified as Surinder Arora (60) of Ranjeet Park near Samrala Chowk. He owned an inverter trading shop at Subhani Building chowk.

The incident took place when the man was returning home on his scooter along with his nine-year-old grandson. (Representational/File)

A 60-year-old man died after allegedly being thrashed by four car occupants at Nimm Wala Chowk in Ludhiana late on Friday.

The incident took place when the man was returning home on his scooter along with his nine-year-old grandson. The accused were coming in a car from the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided near Nimm Wala Chowk following which the car occupants allegedly beat up the elderly man and fled the spot.

ACP Central Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the car occupants had manhandled the elderly man, but it was a minor scuffle. They then fled the spot. The man returned home with his grandson on their scooter. Later, the man complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital on Chandigarh road where he died, he said.

“There are no visible injuries on Surinder’s body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. The autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death. An FIR has been registered against the four car occupants under Section 304 of IPC at Division number 3 police station, ” said ACP Bhullar.

