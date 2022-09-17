Senior Akali leader Jagmeet Brar resigns as Maur in-charge

Senior Akali Dal leader Jagmeet Singh Brar resigned from the post of Maur constituency in-charge late on Thursday but said that he will continue working as an Akali worker. This comes days after the entire SAD leadership in Maur passed a resolution against Brar seeking his expulsion from the party on August 10. Brar’s announcement also comes a day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the names of district observers in which Brar had no mention.

Brar had contested Assembly election from Maur constituency on a SAD ticket but had finished third, after Lakha Sidhana, who was second.

Brar had raised questions over change in party leadership soon after the Sangrur bypoll results and this was a major reason that Badal loyalists passed the

resolution against Brar.

While addressing mediapersons in Bathinda on Thursday afternoon, Brar had said, “Since a resolution was passed against me, so I choose to resign myself. In fact, the resolution had stated that I will be expelled from the party.”

He added that he will still urge the Akali leadership and other panthic bodies including, Simranjit Singh Mann from SAD(A), Ravi Inder Singh (SAD-1920) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt), to come on one platform on issues such as SYL “I am in touch with Manjit Singh GK and Paramjit Singh Sarna from Delhi as well and I think like-minded people from other parties should also come on one platform on SYL. We also need to stay united on the issue of release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms,” he said, adding that as per the Jhundan committee report, made after visiting 100 constituencies following Akali’s poll debacle, “we see that there is a need to sacrifice our designations to bring changes in the party” and “I have done my part”.

“We also need to bow before the Akal Takht and admit our past mistakes to move ahead,” said Brar, whose father late Gurmeet Singh Brar was a senior Akali leader and was also a cabinet minister in the Akali government.