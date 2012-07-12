Sehamby joins as sports officer

Kartar Singh Sehamby has taken charge as Ludhiana district sports officer. He was earlier posted as district sports officer of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

A post-graduate in public administration from Punjabi University,Patiala,Sehamby joined the Punjab Sports Department in March 1989 and had a coaching stint for 21 years at Jalandhar and Faridkot.

He was coach of Punjab team during Indo-Pak Punjab Games at Patiala and was a member of the Organising Committee during the preparatory coaching camp of the Indian badminton team that took part in the Thomas/ Uber Cup in 2006.

Sehamby coached the sub0junior Indian probables 2007-08 as appointed by the Badminton Association of India and was also deputed court official by National Institute of Sports (NIS),Patiala,during the 1987-88 1995-96 World Cup as technical delegate at New Delhi.

He said that in Ludhiana his main aim would be to uplift the sports in rural areas as well as in urban pits of the district.

