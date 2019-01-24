Seasonal frogs who come out and hop before rains: Sampla on PDA, AAP

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla Wednesday said “small parties” such as AAP and other third front parties trying to form Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) for Lok Sabha elections are like ‘barsaati mendak’ (seasonal frogs) who come out and hop before rains and vanish later.

In Ludhiana to attend the convocation ceremony at Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Sampla when asked about Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) being formed by several splinter parties against Congress and SAD-BJP, said, “Ye sab barsaati mendak hai… Bahut se jeev-jantu nikal aate hain barsaat mein, tarr-tarr karte hain aur phir gaayab ho jaate hain…. (All of them are seasonal frogs who emerge during rains, make some noise and vanish as soon as rains are over).

He added, “Similarly all these small parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are like seasonal frogs. They emerge when elections approach and vanish as soon as elections are over, without making any impact or difference. They have no significance. AAP is also a part of this insignificant group as neither early nor now he would be able to make any difference. AAP has totally failed in Punjab on all fronts.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sampla said, “I was talking about all new parties and small groups that try to make some noise and show their presence during elections. They are like seasonal frogs and other small animals who emerge out of earth before or during rains. They do tarr tarr like frogs before rains and vanish immediately after elections.”