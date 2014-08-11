SCD Govt College to soon start diploma in stock market

The University Grants Commission and Panjab University, Chandigarh, have given approval to the SCD Government College, Ludhiana, to start courses under Community College Scheme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The college has been given approval and affiliation to start “Diploma in Stock Market and Trading Operations” — a one-year diploma under semester system in collaboration with Ludhiana Stock Exchange. There will be an intake of 50 students in the programme for the session 2014-15 and the admission process will start soon.

The students who have passed 10+2 examination in any stream with 45% marks or more will be eligible to be enrolled for the diploma programme. The deadline for applying for the programme is August 18, and the counselling for the diploma will be held on August 20.

