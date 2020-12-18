SC suggestion on farm laws: Farmer leaders mum, ‘will react only after consulting legal team’

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s suggestion to the Centre to put implementation of the farm laws on hold, all three platforms of farmer unions in Punjab have said that they will react to it only after consulting their legal team as well as the unions of other states.

Buta Singh Burjgill, President of BKU (Dakaunda), said, “Many lawyers are providing us services free of cost and they have supported our struggle since long. Hence they will study the document of the Supreme Court and accordingly we will be able to comment.” Burjgill is part of the 32 farmer organisations of Punjab who are protesting at a common front along the Singhu border.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior Vice-President of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “We got to know about the order of Supreme Court through media. Let our legal team study the matter after it is uploaded online. Later they will discuss with us, we will also coordinate with the rest of the farmer unions of Punjab and across India and accordingly comment.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) said, “Let us see how Centre reacts to the suggestions of the apex court. As of now no reaction from the Centre has come. Earlier they were not ready to do any amendments, but later they offered 8 amendments. Let Centre say what they are going to do. Our reaction will come afterwards only. I want to add that farmers have been able to put their point strongly due to which Centre softened its stand, otherwise they were not listening to us at all.”

Farmers in Punjab are protesting on three platforms — one is a group of 32 farmer unions, another is of BKU (Ugrahan) which is the largest farmer union of Punjab and third is KMSC, which is still staging dharna on the Jandiala Guru railway line in Amritsar district, stating that they will not allow movement of passenger trains till the farm laws are repealed. Due to this blockade, many passenger trains have been suspended by Railways in Punjab till date.

“We will meet senior lawyers Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave, H S Phoolka and Prashant Bhushan on Friday and consult them about what can be done,” Abhimanyu Kohar, a leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, said.

He said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s border points, has not received any notice from the Supreme Court, adding that it will comment on the matter only after seeing a copy of the court’s order.

Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Dharampal Malik said, “We will first read the Supreme Court’s order, consult our lawyers and then decide the next course of action,” he said.

