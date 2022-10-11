As SC takes up Rajoana plea today, his sister demands closure: ‘even life term is for 14 years’

She contested the bypoll to Sangrur parliamentary seat earlier this year on the issue of release of Sikh prisoners who had “completed their terms but continue to be incarcerated in jails”. Though Kamaldeep Kaur lost to SAD (Amritsar)’s Simranjit Singh Mann — she secured 44,428 votes against Mann’s 253,154 and was pushed to the fifth spot — she never stopped fighting for ‘Bandi Singhs’, especially for her brother Balwant Singh Rajoana — a death row convict in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable and a pro-Khalistan militant, is currently in Patiala Central jail, awaiting the final decision on the commutation of his death penalty by the Government of India.

Arrested on December 22, 1995 after Beant Singh’s assassination on August 31, 1995 in a suicide bomb attack at Chandigarh in which 12 others were also killed, it has now been nearly 27 years that Rajoana has been in jail, with the union government failing to communicate any decision on his death sentence despite at least seven orders of the Supreme Court.

In these 27 years, Rajoana has been out on parole only once, for an hour, to attend his adoptive father Jaswant Singh’s death ritual, on January 31 this year.

Convicted in July 2007 by a local court in Chandigarh, his hanging was scheduled on March 31, 2012. However, it was stayed after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a mercy petition with the President of India on March 25 follwing which Union Home Ministry ordered a stay on his execution.

The mercy petition remains pending since then. For Rajoana, who hails from Rajoana Kalan village of Ludhiana, his only constant support has been Kamaldeep, his adoptive sister who hopes that one day he will be out of jail.

A glimmer of hope arose when on September 27, 2019, the Union Home Ministry in a letter to Punjab (copy with The Indian Express), wrote that to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary, it was decided to give special remission to Sikh prisoners. The Centre proposed to commute Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment under the Article 72 of the Constitution, but three years on, the Centre has failed to implement the proposal.

Advertisement

In December 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, informed the Lok Sabha that no pardon had been granted to Rajoana. He was replying to the query of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of Beant Singh.

In September 2020, Rajoana moved the Supreme Court urging that the decision on his death row and the proposed commutation to life imprisonment be taken at the earliest. Since then, the Supreme Court has passed at least seven orders asking the Centre to either implement its 2019 proposal or take a call on death penalty, but no such decision has been communicated yet to the Court by the union government. The next date of hearing is October 11.

Kamaldeep now demands a closure. “Isn’t this an injustice to take so long to decide if a person will be allowed to live or not. There has to be a closure. Even the life imprisonment is for 14 years, but my brother has been in jail for more than 26 years. He too has the right to return to his family and start a new life,” says Kamaldeep.

Advertisement

“The highest court of the country has been asking the Centre to take a decision immediately but no one’s listening… My brother has been a prisoner with good conduct but has remained lodged in the phaansi chakki (capital punishment cell) in jails. He never appealed for any mercy. It was SGPC who appealed for him seeing Sikh community’s sentiments. Each day, he just waits for the decision.. for the closure,” says Kamaldeep, whose two siblings — Harpinder Singh Goldy and Amandeep Kaur — were allegedly abducted and killed by the police.

Rajoana was adopted by Jaswant Singh in 1993 after former’s father Malkeet Singh died. At Jaswant Singh’s bhog ceremony, Rajoana had praised Kamaldeep for always standing by him “like a pillar.”

He had earlier justified Beant Singh’s assassination, blaming the former CM for “extra-judicial” killings of Sikh youth and “circumstances created due to Operation Bluestar and 1984 riots.” Rajoana had allegedly tied the bombs on Dilawar Singh’s body, who blew himself up, killing Beant and 12 others.

Earlier lodged at Burail Jail Chandigarh, Rajoana was shifted to Central Jail Patiala in 2010. He is now being represented in the Supreme Court by senior advocate and former advocate general of India Mukul Rohtagi.