Friday, March 12, 2021
SC community should avail the maximum benefits of various schemes: Sampla

Presiding over a meeting with civil and police administration, he said that several schemes of the government like SC/ST Hub, Stand up India and others were aimed at ensuring the well-being of the SC brethren in the field of trade and commerce.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
March 12, 2021 9:10:28 pm
Vijay SamplaChairperson of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla. (Express photo)

Chairperson of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla Friday called upon members of the SC community to avail maximum benefits of the various schemes of the government to excel.

He said these schemes offer loans to SC entrepreneurs for starting their business for earning a livelihood with dignity and pride.

The chairman said that the main motive of these schemes was to provide a level playing field to the populace from the community in the arena of industry and trade.

He added that the commission would also launch an online portal for facilitating the SC/ST people to lodge grievances easily and every complaint would be settled in a time-bound manner.

Sampla said no government or private college can refuse admission to a child under the post-matric scholarship scheme or withhold degree of a student on the basis of non-payment of scholarship.

Others present on the occasion included Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal, MC Commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, ADC Amarijit Bains and others.

