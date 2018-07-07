Sawaddi drug death: Two suppliers from Haryana, two chemists among 9 held

All the accused have been booked under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of NDPS Act at Sidhwan Bet police station. (Representational Image) All the accused have been booked under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of NDPS Act at Sidhwan Bet police station. (Representational Image)

A week after 29-year-old Kuljeet Singh was found dead due to alleged drug overdose at Sawaddi Kalan village in Ludhiana, nine persons, including two suppliers of Haryana and two chemists, were arrested on Friday. Police have also claimed fresh recovery of 515 grams of heroin worth over Rs 2 crore from suppliers Sunil and Sushil Kumar who are brothers.

The seven other accused have been identified as brothers Gurpreet and Pushpinder Singh, Harpreet Singh alias Gulzari, Malkeet Singh, Jaspreet Singh and chemists Baljeet Singh and Gurjeet Singh.

Police have further recovered 35 syringes from Baljeet and 33 from Gurjeet. Also, 150 sedative tablets have been recovered from Malkeet, 11 gram heroin from Harpreet and two gram heroin and four syringes from Jaspreet.

Ludhiana range DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra said that the two main suppliers from Pili Mandori of Fatehabad district in Haryana were arrested from Malak village in Ludhiana. They allegedly supplied heroin to Kuljeet and his friends.

Police said that Gurpreet, Pushpinder and Jaspreet used to consume drugs with Kuljeet. All four were friends. Gurpreet and Pushpinder used to get heroin from Harpreet alias Gulzari who further used to get it from Sunil and Sushil.

Chemists Baljeet and Gurjeet run Toor Medical Store in Sawaddi Kalan village and they allegedly used to supply syringes and other intoxicant tablets to Kuljeet and his friends without prescription. Malkeet, another drug peddler from the village, also used to give heroin to Jaspreet.

Harpreet disclosed that Sunil and Sushil had supplied him heroin on the intervening night of June 26 and 27, which he passed on to Kuljeet and his friends.

It has also been found that deceased Kuljeet was admitted to drug de-addiction centre multiple times in the past and six days before his death on June 30, he had forced his parents to get him discharged from the centre at Khanna.

All the accused have been booked under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of NDPS Act at Sidhwan Bet police station.

An FIR in this case was registered after the intervention of local AAP MLA H S Phoolka. Initially, the police had closed the case after filing inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

