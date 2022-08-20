Satbir Gosal takes charge as PAU V-C in presence of 3 former V-Cs, and a World Food Prize Laureate

Renowned bio-technologist, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, on Saturday formally took charge of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, in the presence of World Food Prize laureate, Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, and three former vice chancellors of the university — Dr SS Johl, Dr KS Aulakh, and Dr MS Kang.

On Saturday, the four veteran scientists accorded a warm welcome to Gosal and were seen sharing light moments while remembering their days at PAU.

Gosal’s appointment as PAU V-C was cleared Friday after the board of management meeting and was announced by Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

Gosal has pursued B.Sc from Panjab University, Chandigarh; M.Sc and PhD in Plant Breeding from PAU; postdoctoral research at the University of Nottingham and John Innes Centre, Norwich, England, and advanced training in Biosafety of GM crops from DanForth Centre for Plant Science Research, St Louis; APHIS, EPA (USDA), USTDA, Washington DC, USA.

A statement from PAU said that during his meritorious career at the agricultural university, Gosal has played a significant role in developing tissue culture and micropropagation protocols for several crop plants — such as sugarcane, potato, gladiolus, chrysanthemum, carnation, lilium, citrus, banana, strawberry, eucalyptus, neem, poplar, paulownia, pippermint, brahmi, safed musli and aloe vera.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He has also been instrumental in developing anther, pollen, protoplast culture methods for local indica and basmati rice varieties. In addition to this, he has contributed towards developing wheat haploids from wheat X maize crosses through embryo culture which is now routinely used in accelerated wheat breeding at PAU. Gosal has also developed Bt Basmati at PAU.

Advertisement

As the Director of Research, PAU, he obtained 33 research projects in one go (2013-14), funded by UGC — the highest number for any agricultural university in the country. He has also played a key role in the establishment of the Trilateral Partnership between PAU, Ludhiana, Ohio State University, USA, and Egerton University, Kenya.