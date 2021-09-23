Sant Samaj heads to Singhu today to ‘express solidarity with farmers’

FOR THE first time, a convoy of over 2,000 vehicles of the Sant Samaj will be marching from Rajpura to Singhu border Thursday to express solidarity with the farmers’ movement.

So far, different sects who are part of Sant Samaj had been supporting farmers in one way or other, but this seems to be the first collective effort ever since the protests started at Delhi borders.

An announcement in this context was made by Baba Lakha Singh, one of the heads of Nanaksar Kaleran sect located in Jagraon constituency of Ludhiana district. Lakha Singh, who heads a dera at Nanaksar Kaleran, told The Indian Express: “On Thursday around noon, over 2,000 vehicles will move from Rajpura to Singhu border and members of Sant Samaj will be in that convoy. We all had been supporting farmers since long but it will be the first time we all will be going together.”

These will include heads of Ramdassia, Valmiki and other deras. Over 2,000 dera heads will march, said Baba Lakha Singh.

Baba Lakha Singh’s meeting with Sampla

The announcement came on a day when a group of farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) went to talk to him about his meeting with senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla, who is also the National Scheduled Caste Commission chairman.

The meeting took place Sunday when Sampla was forced to leave from the back gate of the dera following protests by farmers. Kanwaljeet Khanna of BKU Dakaunda said, “During our meeting with Sant Lakha Singh, he told us he is a supporter of farmers.”

However, farmers asked why Baba Lakha Singh met Sampla when farmers are doing a complete boycott of BJP leaders. “The Dera head told us…he wasn’t aware that farmers were doing a boycott of BJP leaders. He told us that otherwise, he had been supporting farmers since the beginning and had even organised langars at the border,” he added.

Jagtar Singh, another representative of the farmers, said, “It is surprising that the sect head was not aware of the boycott.”

The farmer delegation that met Baba Lakha Singh Wednesday said the latter told them he will keep the boycott call of BJP leaders in mind in the future. Baba Lakha Singh said, “I presented my version before the farmers and I hope they feel satisfied now.”

Asked about Thursday’s plan, Lakha Singh said, “Farmers have been struggling for more than a year and have been at the borders since November 26. They are not getting any solution to their demands. Hence, we all are concerned. So we will be moving at Singhu to meet them. This will send a larger message to the government…”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda and a member of SKM said, “We are aware that members of Sant Samaj are coming together at Singhu border on Thursday.they are most welcome. However, we request them to remain apolitical and secular. A few of their leaders may get a space on stage too.”