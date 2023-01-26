Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha calls off Republic Day protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a flagship of eight farm labourers’ unions in Punjab, has cancelled its plan to show black flags to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Republic Day programme in Bathinda. The unions cancelled their protest after they got an appointment to meet the CM at his residence in Chandigarh on February 15.

“We had only one demand, to have a meeting with the Punjab chief minister to discuss our long-pending demands. The time has been given to us so we will not be showing black flags or lodging any sort of protest at the Republic Day function,” Zora Singh Nasrali, president of the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union ( PKMU), said. “We will be doing a victory rally on the outskirts of Bathinda in the afternoon after the Republic Day function as our members are coming from across the state,” he added.

The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha got a written communication about the meeting late Wednesday evening.

The unions had planned the protest after failing to get an opportunity to meet the chief minister. “On October 3 last year, our meeting with the CM was cancelled by the CMO at the eleventh hour. After that, we have not been given time for another meeting,” Nasrali had said earlier.

On November 30 last year, the Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha had organised a massive protest outside Dreamland colony in Sangrur where the CM has a rented accommodation. The protesters were lathi-charged and were later promised a meeting with the chief minister on December 21. “He was absent in that meeting and instead three ministers – Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal – were present. We were not happy about it…we took offence at the CM’s no-show and had walked out of that meeting,” Nasrali said. On January 24, the Bathinda police had raided Nasrali’s house and this move was condemned by Mazdoor Union leaders.

“Till date, the mazdoor unions had only one meeting with the Punjab CM on June 7, 2022. Apart from that, we had meetings with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema separately, but our demands have not been met,” said Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of PKMU.

The mazdoor unions are demanding a daily minimum wage of Rs 700 and daily wage employment for all days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. “One-third of panchayati land meant for agriculture should be given at nominal rates to Dalit families for farming. At present, the price is very high,” Sewewala added.

Kulwant Singh Selbrah of Punjab Krantikari Khet Mazdoor Sabha said they also want compensation for the damaged cotton crop. “The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha has also demanded inclusion in cooperative societies so that labourers can get loans from these societies,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha along with their families had also planned a protest outside the houses of cabinet ministers on February 9, 10 and 11 if their demands were not considered by then. A state-level meeting of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha will be called to decide if this protest should be postponed in light of the meeting with Mann on February 15, Nasrali said.