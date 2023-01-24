Traffic woes in Ludhiana: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora directs NHAI officials to complete Elevated road project by June 30

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday directed the NHAI officials working on the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway to complete the project by June 30. He said that the senior NHAI officials in Delhi have also assured him that the project would be completed by June 30.

Taking stock of the progress of various ongoing projects under NHAI in Ludhiana district, Arora said that under-construction elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway has become a serious cause of traffic snarls and NHAI need to give topmost priority to the complete the construction as soon as possible. He added that tenders of laying 66-KV underground cable near Aarti Chowk had already been floated and the work must be over well before expected time to facilitate the commuters on the lifeline of the city.

Arora said that 90-percent work of ROB near Sherpur Chowk had already been completed and Tajpur flyover will be thrown open to the public in the first week of February.

He also asserted that road safety must be accorded the foremost priority and asked the officials to install proper traffic signage and remove all illegal cuts on the highways to save precious lives.

He also appealed to the industrial houses to ensure their workers wear helmets and reflectors on their vehicles which will help to minimize road mishaps. He also asked the officials for speedy land acquisition in Delhi-Katra expressway and Ludhiana-Ropar four lane.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the administration was firmly committed to ensuring safety and security of people besides facilitating them for smooth commuting on the roads.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various government departments as well as from NGOs.