Sangrur tree felling: NGT entrusts probe to district judge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has now entrusted district judge, Sangrur to look into the alleged illegal felling of trees in Sangrur city.

Earlier, in an order on May 19, the tribunal had directed Punjab chief conservator of forests, head of forest force (PCCF, HoFF) to look into the matter but the applicant, Jasinder Sekhon, again moved an application claiming that NGT orders were not being followed.

In a fresh order on August 6, NGT said, “…Though enquiry was initiated and the stand of the PWD was that the cutting of trees was as per rules, the same was an eyewash. We are of the view that disputed issue… can be better looked into at local level…. Accordingly, the Registry may transmit a copy of the order of this Tribunal dated 19.05.2021 to District Judge, Sangrur for execution being assigned to the Civil Court having local jurisdiction”.

In May this year, an NGT bench passed the order on plea by Sekhon, who had moved an application against the Punjab government alleging that trees were being axed in Sangrur without any legal sanctions.

Sekhon, in her application, submitted that the PWD and the Municipal Council of Sangrur had cut trees on the road between Phuarra Chowk (now known as Valmiki Chowk) to Kali Mata Mandir “without following due process of law”.

For months, the residents of Sangrur have been protesting against the axing of trees for a road-widening project. The protesting residents have claimed that fully grown trees have been chopped even when they were not causing any hindrance to the road project.