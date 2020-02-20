Sangrur: S-I posted inside jail held with heroin, suspended

Police said that the probe will try to find out that for whom the S-I was taking the drug inside the jail. (Representational Image) Police said that the probe will try to find out that for whom the S-I was taking the drug inside the jail. (Representational Image)

A sub-inspector posted inside the Sangrur jail has been suspended after he was caught with 20 gm heroin while entering the jail. S-I Pritpal Singh was hiding the drug inside his turban, but it was found during checking.

After he was caught red-handed, an FIR was lodged against him under the NDPS Act and he was put under suspension. Police said that the probe will try to find out that for whom the S-I was taking the drug inside the jail.

In October 2017, two Sangrur cops were booked for seeking bribe from a Rajasthan cop held with drugs. Checking of entire jail staff is done as a matter of routine apart from inmates in the jail.

