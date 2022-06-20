At Sangrur roadshow, Arvind Kejriwal promises revamp of Punjab schools, start of mohalla clinics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday gave another push to its Sangrur Parliamentary bypoll campaign with party chief and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, holding a roadshow in Sangrur’s city area, during which he touched on the idea of revamping the state’s schools, a plan for which he said will be mooted in the upcoming Budget Session of Punjab Assembly.

Kejriwal, while addressing people during Monday’s campaign journey, said, “We are working on all guarantees announced by us before the Punjab elections. In the upcoming Budget Session, a plan about revamping Punjab’s schools will be mooted. Punjab’s schools will be developed the same way as we had done for Delhi schools. Besides this, we will also announce the start of Mohalla clinics too in the Budget Session. We are committed to work on all our guarantees. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has already made an announcement fulfilling our first guarantee of providing 300 units of free power to consumers, which kicks in from July 1.”

Incidentally, Kejriwal’s promise of modelling the state’s schools on lines of Delhi comes after Punjab’s schools having fared better than their Delhi counterparts and being ranked number 1 in the recently declared National Achievement Survey by the Union ministry of education.

Kejriwal’s Monday roadshow cut through Vijay chowk, and Badbar road, before coming to an end in the bus stand area in the evening. A Monday bandh called by various parties against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme also seemed to have very little effect on the crowd that turned up in droves to hear the Delhi CM speak, whose speeches had no mention of the Agnipath scheme.

Later in the day, Kejriwal spoke about corruption and said,”We have zero tolerance about corruption. Our own minister in Punjab was found indulged in graft and arrested. The media was not aware of him, even the Opposition was clueless. However, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took action himelf. This can happen only in the AAP government . None of the corrupt leaders from previous governments will be spared.”

Punjab CM, Mann, who joined Kejriwal during his roadshow, added, “The people of Sangrur are known for doing inqlaab. They did it in 2014 by sending me to the Parliament the first time. Later, they repeated the feat in 2019.”

Kejriwal echoed Mann and said, “Mann saab has always been highlighting your issues in the Parliament. In 2019, he was the only AAP MLA in the Parliament. But still, he was distinct and visible. He raised issues of punlic interest. Do you again want your voice to be raised in the Parliament? Vote for our candidate Gurmail Singh then in the upcoming polls and ensure that he wins by a big margin.”

Bhagwant Mann said that AAP chief Kejriwal had formed a party in which even the common man got the chance to be a leader. He said,”I also came from a common house. You people showered your love on me and sent me to the Parliament twice, later you made me the CM of Punjab. Similarly now Gurmaill Singh Ghrachon, the sarpanch of Ghrachon village, is another aam aadmi, so give him a chance.”

Road show by SAD (Amritsar)

SAD (Amritsar) president and their party candidate, Simranjit Singh Mann, also took out a roadshow on Monday, which started from Bhawanigarh village and cut through Mangwal, Bhasor, Jhaneri, Gharachon, Ladda, and Sangrur city , before culminating at Malerkotla city. Mann, riding in an open jeep, was followed by his supporters in cars and motorcycles as he slowly wound his way during the roadshow, waving and stopping to interact with people often. Later, Mann claimed that he had the support of people from all religions, while vowing to continue the fight for Punjab’s prosperity till his last breath.