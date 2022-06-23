Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: 15 lakh voters to decide fate of Punjab’s Sangrur today

ALL ARRANGEMENTS have been made for the bypoll for the Sangrur parliamentary seat which will go to polls on Thursday. A total of 15,69,240 voters will be exercising their franchise at 1,766 polling booths of which 296 are vulnerable.

Election to this seat was necessitated after CM Bhagwant Mann resigned as Sangrur MP after he won from Dhuri Vidhan Sabha and was later swore in as CM. Mann had won his first election as Sangrur MP in 2014 with a record margin of over 2 .10 lakh votes defeating SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

In 2014, four AAP MPs won from Punjab and in 2019 Mann was the lone AAP MP in Parliament and he had defeated the then Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon by more than 1.1 lakh votes.

In 2022, AAP got a record mandate from Punjab where 92 of their MLAs went in Vidhan Sabha and all the nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies coming under Sangrur parliamentary seat was won by AAP MLAs with a record mandate. AAP in total got 6.43354 cumulative votes from nine assembly segments in the February 2022 Vidhan Sabha polling while Congress came second with 2,11,012 votes. SAD candidates collectively got 1,41,382 votes from the nine assembly constituencies while BJP was at number four with 85,509 cumulative votes followed by SAD(Amritsar) whose candidates

had got 81553 votes.

The nine assembly seats are Lehragaga, Dirba, Sunam, Dhuri, Sangrur (all in Sangrur district), Malerkotla(in Malerkotla district), Barnala, Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan (in Barnala district). The seat holds importance for ruling AAP as the party has always won since 2014. In 2017, assembly polls, though the party could win only 20 seats in Punjab but five of these 20 were from Sangrur — Dirba, Sunam, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Bhadaur.

Mann’s assembly seat, Dhuri, also falls in the same parliamentary constituency and so are the constituencies of Punjab’s education minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Dirba) and education minister (Barnala). Bhadaur is an assembly constituency where voters chose a first timer against then CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

“This time AAP didn’t get the same response as it got during the February 2022 campaign. In addition to this, the constituency was marred with protests by various unions seeking jobs (as promised by AAP before coming into power). So let’s see which way the voters will go,” said a Barnala-based activist.

PPCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had earlier said, “In Vidhan Sabha polls, you voted for AAP and gave us a crushing defeat.. this time you vote for us.. I know the people of Sangrur are known for inqlaabs…” Congress’ candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy Khangura is the candidate for this seat.

“AAP made the maximum efforts in this campaign, their all 92 MLAs, deputy CM and CM of Delhi also came. While Mann had been saying that people love them so much, and they just need to fill the papers and people will campaign for them.. but contrary to this, they had to gather crowd by bringing all the MLAs and their supporters,” said BJP candidate Dhillon.

Interestingly, people in the constituency have been saying that Mann was not the same as before. On June 20, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of Shri Kali Devi temple, following which an FIR was registered against SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on June 21. Simranjit Singh Mann, president of SAD(Amritsar), had stated that “political parties were targeting them after the slogans while they were sure that people will not come into these baseless allegations”.

Moosewala’s murder

Murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29 has left an impact on the minds of his fans and even after 25 days of his death, tributes keep pouring in on social media. Congress and SAD(Amritsar) had been mentioning Moosewala in their campaign. “It is still not clear if tributes can bring a change in the voting pattern, only time will say what happens,”Manjit Dhaner, vice president of BKU Dakaunda said.