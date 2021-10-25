Sangur: Dengue fear grips Longowal, special testing camps begin

There is fear of a dengue-like illness in Sangrur’s Longowal area after three deaths in a family within a span of just seven days. While these three deaths have not been officially labelled as dengue cases, the administration has started camps to test people for the viral disease.

Doctors revealed that the eldest member, Prem Singh, was 85 and had chest congestion for long, while Gurvinder Singh (26) and his father Didar Singh (43) had dengue symptoms.

Prem Singh died on October 15, while his grandson Gurvinder died on October 16. Didar Singh (Gurvinder’s father) died on October 22.

Dr Anju Singla, SMO of civil hospital, Longowal, said: “All were undergoing treatment from a private hospital. Gurvinder Singh died on his way to DMCH as his condition was worsening, their family members told us. Prem Singh, however, had no dengue symptoms, though he had chest congestion which was his old problem. He had fever too apart from chest congestion when he died. Gurvinder had internal bleeding, high-grade fever — all typical symptoms of dengue. His Elisa test was not done, same was the case with his father who had similar symptoms as his son. Hence, we cannot call them dengue deaths. Two out of them had dengue-like symptoms though.”

She added: “We have started a camp in the area as there are many fever patients. On Friday, we took 26 samples out of which 2 turned out to be dengue positive, while on Saturday we took 90 samples for dengue testing and 20 for Covid. Their reports are pending.”

Asked if the virus can mutate and it may not show standard symptoms, Dr Singla evaded the question. She added, “Random sampling of people is done and whenever any patient shows Covid like symptoms, sampling is done. As per the health bulletin, no Covid positive patient was detected from Sangrur on Saturday.

One of the victims, Prem Singh had three sons.

After losing one of his sons 20 years ago, Prem lost the second son, Didar Singh, on October 22. Now, Kala Singh, another son, is the only earning hand in the family.

Amardeep Singh Tiwana, SDM, Sangrur, said, “We are getting the entire Longowal municipal committee area surveyed. Fogging is being done. House to house survey is also being done. We are advising people to follow due precautions as well.”

Deputy Commissioner Ramvir said: “We are serious about the issue. It is bad that three of a family died within a week. Health teams are observing the symptoms of patients and if needed, they will test them for Covid as well.”

Worryingly, in medical camps the health team was not even wearing masks and same was during house to house survey.

On Friday, out of 1,633 samples taken in Punjab, a total of 626 tested positive of dengue while on Thursday out of 1,013 samples, 560 were dengue positive in the state. Total number of dengue positive patients has reached 11,755 in the state as on Friday evening, while no confirmed dengue death has been reported by health department.

Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, Nodal officer vector borne diseases, Punjab, said, “Deaths are suspected cases till now. Confirmation by district and state committee is pending.”

Talking about need to do Covid tests of all fever patients, he said, “If symptoms are there, doctors do get the patients tested. This is the call of treating doctor. Many patients are being tested.”