Sangrur DC bans drone cameras ahead of Rahul rallies

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the Youth Akali Dal had come up with hoardings across the state asking him questions about the farm laws of the central government.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s two public rallies in Sangrur, the administration has banned the use of drone cameras in the district from Sunday to Tuesday (Oct 4-6).

Deputy Commissioner Ramvir in his order stated that drones are being used in Sangrur without seeking prior permission, which can cause law and order problems.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing two rallies in Sangrur on October 5, before moving to Patiala the same day. For one he will be on a trolley — a symbol of farming in fields — near Barnala Kanchian on the Sangrur bypass. The trolley will be a mini stage and Rahul will address farmers on this bypass from this ‘stage’. He will then move to Bhawanigarh for another rally, where a larger gathering is expected. Finally, he will participate in a tractor rally from Bhawanigarh to Samana in Patiala alongwith over 4,000 tractors of Sangrur district.

All this is part of his three-day ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab — which started from Moga on Sunday — against the recently passed ‘farm laws’ by Parliament. Farmer associations are also having protest rallies at Sangrur railway station, at petrol stations of private companies and even at toll plazas. Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of BKU (Dakonda), while talking to The Indian Express, said, “Every political party has its own priorities. We are protesting for our rights as we are the farmers. Politicians are looking at 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls and hence they are organising programmes one after another. Shiromani Akali Dal organised Kisan Yatra, tractor rallies are being organised by all political parties and now Rahul Gandhi has come for a Kheti Bachao Yatra, so we are not surprised by their political moves.”

Sources said many gram sabhas had to pass resolutions against farm laws on Sunday, but it has been postponed till Wednesday as many panchayats were taking villagers to Rahul’s rallies. “Villagers from the entire district are coming to public rallies, these are for the farmers,” said the media team of Cabinet Minister Vijayinder Singla. Singla hails from Sangrur and Rahul Gandhi will be staying overnight in the district.

In 2013, Rahul had visited Sangrur to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre at Ghabdan, followed by a poll rally by Sonia Gandhi in 2014 in Dhuri (Sangrur district). In 2017 while campaigning in support of Singla, Rahul had eaten lunch with villagers following the age-old Punjabi tradition ‘Sanjhi Chhat’.

Hoardings and posters have come up in the entire city of Sangrur announcing Monday’s events and a trolley from which Rahul Gandhi will address masses from Sangrur bypass area has already been parked on that road.

Youth Akali Dal asks Rahul 5 questions

Parambans Bunty Romana, president of Youth Akali Dal, said, “On one hand he says that he will tear these laws and throw them in the bin when his party comes to power, but on the other hand, his party has already mentioned the same in their election manifesto. It is complete doublespeak and hence we have come up with hundreds of hoardings in every district of Punjab asking him five questions and every Punjabi is asking these questions.”

