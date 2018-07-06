Sangrur cop suspended after video showing him lying inebriated goes viral

The video of a drunk policeman in uniform went viral on social media. (Representational Image) The video of a drunk policeman in uniform went viral on social media. (Representational Image)

Sangrur district police have suspended a head constable whose video, purportedly showing him drunk in police uniform at Chatha Sekhwan village here, has gone viral on social media. The district police Thursday said that the policeman was identified as Bahadar Singh posted at police lines, Sangrur.

In the video, the cop was purportedly seen lying near fields with his bike parked nearby. When asked by the passers-by, he was unable to talk to them as he was heavily drunk.

In a statement, Sangrur police on Thursday confirmed that Singh was lying at Chatha Sekhwan village that day when the video was shot and went viral.

He has been suspended with immediate effect, said the statement. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him and will be led by DSP Sunam.

Sukhwinder Kaur, Station House Officer of Sangrur Sadar police station, said that as per preliminary inquiry, the head constable was under influence of alcohol, not drugs.

Another FIR has been registered against a policeman, riding bike under influence of alcohol in police uniform, under sections 279 and 166 of Indian Penal Code and Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act at Sadar Sangrur police station.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App