Sangrur bypoll will be wake-up call for AAP, says Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Saturday said that the Sangrur parliamentary by-election will be a wake-up call for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state that it cannot take the people of Punjab for granted.

Addressing a series of public meetings after inaugurating election offices at different places in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, Warring said the way the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann had failed in the state, people of Punjab were looking up to Sangrur voters to teach this government a lesson by voting against it and electing the Congress candidate.

Appealing to the Sangrur voters not to waste their vote with the AAP, he pointed out, “The AAP does not have any member in the Lok Sabha and a single MP will not make any difference in any case. Remember, they sold out all the seven Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab and none of the seven RS members has ever uttered a single word inside or outside Parliament in favour of Punjab.”

Asserting that the AAP candidate could not be compared with the Congress’s Dalvir Goldy, Warring said AAP did not field the CM’s sister as her defeat was certain.