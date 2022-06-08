Sangrur bypoll: Campaign after Moosewala’s bhog, says Congress candidate

Though Congress had announced Dalvir Singh Goldy Khangura as its candidate for Sangrur bypoll on June 5 itself, but the candidate hasn’t yet started his election campaign in a full-fledged manner.

On Tuesday, after paying tributes at his native village Punnawal’s Gurdwara Sidhsar Sahib, he said, “I will start a formal election campaign after the ‘bhog’ of my dear younger brother ‘Sidhu Moosewala’ which is on June 8.”

Singer-turned-politician Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 evening near Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district.

Soon after his killing, noted economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl had said that to pay tributes to the slain singer, his father Balkaur Singh should be elected unopposed from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. However, all the parties could not reach a consensus on the issue, although Congress had endorsed it and SAD had supported it. But later on June 4, Balkaur Singh had also refused to contest any polls.

However, it seems that Moosewala’s killing is likely to be a key issue in this bypoll as the Congress candidate has categorically mentioned that his election campaign will formally start after the ‘bhog’ of the singer.

Goldy, meanwhile, had opened an election office in Malerkotla after filing his nomination papers and had offered prayers at religious places.

Manish Bansal, son of former Union Minister Pawan Bansal, has however started small meetings in the Barnala city area. Manish had unsuccessfully contested Barnala Vidhan Sabha polls held recently and had finished a poor third. Raja Warring, PPCC president, who had stated on June 6 that he would be camping in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency now, however was with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday as he came to condole the death of Moosewala in Mansa.

Also, many fans of Moosewala have been organising ‘chhabeels’ of sweet water in Dhuri areas. This Indian Express reporter saw two such ‘chhabeels’ on Sangrur-Dhuri road on Sunday.

Goldy said, “I will work the hardest to fight this election and I assure the voters that their suggestions will be taken to Parliament. Normally people keep on attacking each other in poll campaigns but I believe in contesting the election on issues. I will soon reveal the plans on which I intend to contest the bypoll.”

Goldy even posted a message showing details of Moosewala’s ‘bhog’ to be held on June 8 in Mansa grain market located on Mansa-Sirsa road on his social media handles.

Not only Congress, even BJP is also raising law and order issues in their poll speeches as Kewal Dhillon said, “Law and order has become an issue in Punjab. People fear to even step out of their houses. So we need to choose a party that can provide stability. BJP is the only party which can improve law and order as well as the economic condition of the state.”

It may be noted that Goldy rose from student union politics as he became president of students’ union of Punjab University in 2003-04 . He remained PU campus students’ counsel for the financial year 2006-07 and in 2007 he joined Punjab Youth Congress. He was chairman of Panchayati Raj Sangathan as well. In 2017, he became MLA from Dhuri by defeating AAP candidate Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon with a narrow margin of 2,811 votes, but in 2022, he lost the election to AAP’s Bhagwant Mann by a margin of 58,206 votes. For Goldy it will be a second election within a span of four months.