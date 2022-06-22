Campaigning ends: Last day pitch for Sangrur by-election; justice for Moosewala, Sikh prisoners

The issues of development, Bandi Singhs, an airport for Sangrur, as well as justice for Sidhu Moosewala found space during the last day of campaigning as roadshows of various parties criss-crossed through Sangrur on Tuesday in a bid to give their campaigns for the June 23 bypolls one final push.

Tuesday saw Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann, again hitting the campaign trail to cover the areas of Lehragaga, Bhawanigarh and Dhuri, albeit to a lukewarm response, a stark contrast to the crowds he drew while campaigning for the state Vidhan Sabha polls earlier this year.

Mann had faced flak even on Monday when during the AAP’s Barnala roadshow a picture of him hanging out the window of the car, as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stood out through the sunroof of the car started making rounds of the social media, with several Opposition parties calling it an insult to the chair of CM of a state.

On the last day of the campaign, the Punjab CM — who has been receiving flak for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state — said that the state was in safe hands and the law and order situation was completely under control.

“The social bond of people in Punjab is very strong. Our land is very fertile and anything can grow here except the seeds of hatred.”

Asserting that all perpetrators involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala will be nabbed soon, Mann said that the state government was thoroughly investigating the case in association with central agencies as well as probe agencies from five other states.

On Monday, BJP candidate Kewal Dhillon, who switched from the Congress, took part in a roadshow in Barnala, which he termed was an event for peace, prosperity and better law and order situation in the state.

Dhillon said, “The AAP has miserably failed in its popularity test and one could see the same during the roadshows organised by the party in which they hardly got any response. On June 16, Mann’s roadshow in Bhadaur and Barnala drew lukewarm response and hence from the next day onward, the party brought all its 92 MLAs to the constituency as a show of strength. Manish Sisodia and even Arvind Kejriwal had come to campaign in this so-called stronghold of the AAP.”

Dhillon said his main plank for the upcoming bypolls was to bring an airport and a cargo terminal to Sangrur, for which Union Minister of Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, had said that the concerned state needs to send a proposal . The BJP candidate said, “I assure Sangrur residents that I will work day and night.”

Congress, the main Opposition party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had lost the Sangrur Parliamentary seat to the AAP by 1.1 lakh votes. In a bid to reverse their fortunes, the party this time has fielded former MLA, Dalvir Singh Goldy, who opted for one-to-one meeting with the masses on Tuesday.

Punjab party unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, too pitched in and held several meetings of his own in the constituency in favour of Goldy. During the Tuesday campaign, the party focussed on the issue of killing of Sidhu Moosewala and promised justice for the Punjabi singer if voted to power.

Congress’s campaign song, incidentally, had a mention of Moosewala in it, to which the AAP had raised a strong objection, with even the family of the slain singer stating that their son’s name shouldn’t be used by any political party for any purposes. Goldy, who had won the election in 2017 from Dhuri but lost in 2022 to Bhagwant Mann by over 57,000 votes from the same seat, went door-to-door on the last day of the campaign.

Punjab Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on his part, appealed to the people of Sangrur

Parliamentary constituency to vote for Dalvir Goldy who he said was a combination of youth, experience, and dynamism and could become the voice of Punjab in the Parliament.

“This is the time to avenge Sidhu Moosewala’s murder that was the outcome of criminal negligence and failure of the AAP government to protect his life despite such grave threats,” Warring said, while wrapping up his party’s campaign in support of Goldy.

Warring also questioned the progress in the investigation into the Moosewala murder. “I want to ask the Punjab government what contribution have they made in nabbing the suspects?,” he asked while adding, most of the arrests so far had been made by the Delhi Police. “Kejriwal’s gloating over the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi is ridiculous as he was handed over to Punjab Police by Delhi Police”, he pointed out.

SAD (Amritsar) president and their candidate for the bypoll, Simranjit Singh Mann, on Tuesday during his campaign once again asked the voters whether they wanted to pick a sword or a broom ( AAP’s poll symbol) during the June 23 polls. Simranjit said his main poll plank was to get Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), who had completed their jail term, released if voted to power.

Simranjit’s poll posters mentioned: “We have to fulfill the wishes of Deep Sidhu, who had asked the masses whether they want to pick the sword or the broom . This is a question of our existence”

Simranjit’s supporters made a mention of Moosewala in one of his poll posters, in which they stated, “We have to fulfill the wishes of Moosewala and make all efforts to make Simranjit Mann win.” Simranjit had organised roadshows on Sunday and Monday to depict a show of strength.

The Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Mehalkalan Assembly constituency in support of his party’s candidate, Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, on the other hand, said, “We are contesting the bypoll on the sole agenda of securing the release of Sikh detenues.