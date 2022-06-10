scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Sukhbir seeks support for Rajoana sister; says ready to support SAD(A) in ’24

Kamaldeep is a sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 10, 2022 7:54:10 am
Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Sukhbir seeks support for Rajoana sister; says ready to support SAD(A) in ’24Sukhbir and Kamaldeep Kaur campaign in Sangrur, Punjab. (Express Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to people to shed all differences and support party candidature Kamaldeep Kaur in the June 23 bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing meetings in Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, he said they decided to abide by wishes of the Akal Takth Jathedar, who wanted that a family member of a Sikh prisoner be fielded to stress for the release of those who are in jails even after completing their sentence.

“Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana is a joint candidate of the SAD-BSP combine as well as that of Panthic organisations,” he said.

Kamaldeep is a sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>
Read |Sangrur bypoll: Campaign after Moosewala’s bhog, says Congress candidate

Sukhbir also told people how he had visited SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and appealed to him to support Kamaldeep. “I made this appeal because Mann was also freed from jail after he won the 1989 parliamentary elections with a massive mandate. We wanted to field a joint candidate. We even assured Mann that the SAD would extend support to him in the 2024 parliamentary polls. It is unfortunate
that the SAD (Amritsar) leader did not accede to this request,” Badal said.

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has filed his nomination papers for the bypolls.

Badal also told people how his party always stood in solidarity with the Sikh prisoners.

Also Read |Sangrur braces for brutal LS bypoll as all parties bring out the big guns

“Parkash Singh Badal took a firm stand as chief minister and prevented Balwant Singh Rajoana from being hanged. Similarly, the SAD played the main role in commuting the sentence of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and also ensured his parole,” said Badal.

Kamaldeep made an emotional plea to Punjabis to help her in effort to get the Sikh prisoners freed. She said the Sikh prisoners were not
against any religion, caste or region but had acted in an emotional state of mind for which they had completed their life sentences. “We must all unite to ensure their freedom,” she added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement