Samrala sacrilege case: One held, police say accused wanted to settle old rivalry

The Khanna police Sunday claimed to have solved a sacrilege incident that took place in village Dhindsa of Samrala. Torn pages of Sikh holy text, Sri Gutka Sahib, were found scattered in a cattle shed of a farmer Surinderpal Singh on June 2, which had created tension in the village. Some pages were also found torn in the streets.

Police have arrested Satwinder Singh alias Shingara (52), a truck driver from the same village who allegedly threw pages in cattle shed of Surinderpal Singh to take revenge of an old rivalry and get him implicated in a false case.

Khanna SP (Investigation) Jasvir Singh said that after the incident on June 2, the accused went to Kolkata for delivering goods in his truck. He returned a couple of days ago and landed in police net.

In a press release by Khanna police, the SP said that the police found that Satwinder Singh allegedly created problems for other villagers too by parking his trucks on narrow roads. He had a spat with the farmer Surinderpal Singh couple of months ago.

The SP added that after hatching a conspiracy, the accused purchased Gutka Sahib from a shop near the railway gate Gurdwara Sahib, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. In the early hours of June 2, the accused tore the pages and threw it cattle shed of Surinderpal Singh.

As the anniversary of Operation Blue star was around the corner (on June 6) the accused assumed that Surinderpal Singh would face massive anger of the Sikh community after torn pages of Gutka will be found from his cattle shed.

Further, the SP added that the accused remained in village for two days and on June 4 went to Kolkata on his truck for delivering goods. He returned a couple of days ago and was arrested.