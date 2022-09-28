Samrala: Drunk men thrash neighbour to death, arrested

A 42-year-old man was beaten to death by three of his neighbours, who were allegedly drunk, when the former tried to stop them from creating a ruckus in their area, at Harnam Nagar in Samrala town, late on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Mikhail Sheikh and the accused persons are Nasir Sheikh and Sahil Sheikh – natives of Murshidabad of West Bengal – and Mohammad Anshu Sheikh, hailing from Purnia in Bihar. All three of them have been arrested by the police.

According to sources, the accused persons lived in the slums of Harnam Nagar and worked as scrap dealers.

Samrala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Waryam Singh said that the cops at Samrala police station registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Kamal Sheikh, a slum dweller.

In his plaint, Kamal Sheikh stated that the accused persons lived near the shanty of his brother and on Monday night, the trio began creating a nuisance in their area under the influence of alcohol. When Mikhail tried to stop them, the accused began thrashing him. They reportedly attacked the victim so vigorously that Mikhail fell unconscious.

The complainant added that his brother succumbed to the injuries later.